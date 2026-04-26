Tanzid, Amite earn maiden call-ups as Bangladesh announce squad for 1st Test against Pakistan

Dhaka, April 26 (IANS) Bangladesh have unveiled a 15-member squad for the opening Test against Pakistan, with uncapped batters Tanzid Tamim and Amite Hasan earning maiden call-ups in the longest format as the selectors continue to invest in emerging red-ball talent.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead the side, with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz appointed as his deputy as Bangladesh aim to begin the home series on a strong note. The two-match series begins on May 8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, before moving to Sylhet for the second Test from May 16. Both fixtures form part of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The inclusion of Tanzid and Amite forms the central narrative of the squad announcement. Tanzid, a left-handed opener who has already featured in Bangladesh’s limited-overs setup, has been rewarded for his steady returns in first-class cricket. The 25-year-old has amassed 1,792 runs in 25 matches at an average of 40, numbers that underline his readiness for the step up.

“Tanzid has been in our thoughts for Test cricket. He has a very good first-class record, and we felt he deserved the opportunity to showcase his ability in Tests. He has a sound technique and plenty of natural ability. We are confident that if he gets the chance, he can perform well in the longer format,” chief selector Habibul Bashar said.

Amite, a 23-year-old middle-order batter, has also forced his way into the squad on the back of remarkable consistency in domestic cricket. Since making his first-class debut in 2019, he has built an impressive record, averaging 49 across 82 innings, showcasing both reliability and temperament.

“Amite has earned his call-up as he has been one of the most consistent batters in our first-class cricket. His temperament stands out, and we believe it is well-suited for Test cricket. This format demands patience and discipline, and he has shown those qualities over a sustained period,” Bashar said.

The selectors’ decision reflects a broader strategy to bolster Bangladesh’s batting resources in Tests, with both players viewed as long-term investments for the national side.

“Both these players have time on their side and can serve Bangladesh for a very long period,” Bashar added.

In addition to the new inclusions, Bangladesh have also recalled key bowling resources. Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam return to the Test fold after being out of contention since late 2024, adding depth and experience to the pace attack. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has also been brought back into the squad after nearly a year.

While the squad retains a familiar core, the spotlight will firmly be on Tanzid and Amite as they prepare for a potential Test debut. For both batters, the upcoming series offers a significant platform to convert domestic consistency into international impact and cement their place in Bangladesh’s evolving red-ball framework.

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test vs Pakistan: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan, Amite Hasan

--IANS

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