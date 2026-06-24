June 24, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Tannaz Irani shares journey from brief role to full-fledged part in OTT debut ‘Margao Files’

Tannaz Irani shares journey from brief role to full-fledged part in OTT debut ‘Margao Files’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Tannaz Irani has opened up about her OTT debut “Margao Files.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared insights into how an initially brief role unexpectedly developed into a full-fledged part. The ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ actress reflected on this turning point as a refreshing and meaningful addition to her long-standing career across films and television.

Speaking about how she came on board for “Margao Files,” Tannaz shared, “The director offered me the role directly, without an audition. I had initially come in for what was meant to be a two-day part, but things evolved, and I ended up being featured much more prominently in the show.”

“This is my OTT debut, and I’m genuinely thrilled. We shot it back in 2022, and it feels like it has released at just the right moment.”

Talking about preparing for her role, Tannaz mentioned, “I didn’t need extensive preparation, but I did rehearse in different ways to strike the right tone, especially with the language. I wanted it to feel natural without being too harsh.”

Shot in the picturesque mid-island regions of Goa, the series features a visually rich setting that adds depth to its narrative. Tannaz also clarified that although they are part of the same project, she does not share any scenes with veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

Tannaz Irani has also appeared in films like “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,” “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,” “Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon,” and “36 China Town.” She also featured in the television hits such as “Ye Meri Life Hai,” “Badi Door Se Aaye Hain,” “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum,” and, most recently, “Barsatein.” She played the role of a supporting character named Beena in the serial.

--IANS

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