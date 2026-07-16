Tamannaah Bhatia kickstarts shooting for Ragini 3 in London, shares pic with clapboard

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah has commenced the shooting of her upcoming date night horror entertainer Ragini 3.

The film, helmed by Balaji Motion Pictures, has gone on floors in London, and the film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

Tamannaah Bhatia has begun filming the first schedule in London, and on Wednesday the actress had shared a picture from the sets, with a clapboard in her hand that had Ragini 3 written on it.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Ragini 3 takes the popular Indian horror franchise into a thrilling new chapter.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Ragini 3 is currently being filmed across London, with more details about the cast and story set to be unveiled in the coming months.

For the uninitiated, The Ragini MMS franchise began with Ragini MMS in 2012.

Inspired by alleged real-life events, the found-footage horror film starred Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala and became a surprise box-office success. It was followed by Ragini MMS 2 in 2014, starring Sunny Leone, which blended horror with glamour.

Talking about Tamannaah Bhatia, the actress has established herself as one of the leading actresses across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut with the Hindi film 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' in 2005 before rising to fame in the South with hits such as 'Happy Days', 'Kalloori', 'Ayan', 'Paiyaa' and '100% Love'.

She achieved nationwide recognition with S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' franchise, where she played Avantika.

Tamannaah has also delivered many chartbuster songs, including 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer', 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2' and 'Nasha' from 'Raid 2', all of which became massive hits.

On the dancing front, she was last seen in the song, Gafoor from the OTT series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

–IANS

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