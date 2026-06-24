Taapsee Pannu crushes 275 burpees, 200 sit-ups, 150 push-ups just in 60-minutes

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her high-intensity workout routine and spoke about how she felt after completing a grueling exercise session.

Taapsee took to her stories, where she shared a glimpse of her post-workout flush, achieved within 60 minutes.

She wrote as the caption: “My feelings after 275 burpees, 200 sit ups, 150 push ups,150 air squats all in 60 mins, be like…”

The actress, on June 3, had posted a photograph of herself flaunting her back covered in bruises.

“Moral of the story, don't do back and core together on rough floor!” Taapsee wrote as the caption.

On the acting front, the 38-year-old actor, who made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, was last seen in Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

The film is a gripping courtroom drama that centers on unexplained sexual assault cases. An investigator and defense team fight to reveal shocking truths hidden beneath statistics and uncover the human cost behind the headlines.

Taapsee, who made her Hindi debut with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor in 2013, will next be seen in “Gandhari”

“Gandhari” promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix, reports variety.com.

She will be seen sharing screen space with actor Ishwak Singh.

Tapasee was then seen in films such as Baby, Pink, Mulk, The Ghazi Attack, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Thappad, Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket Dunki, and Looop Lapeta.

She married former Danish badminton player and Olympic medalist Mathias Boe in 2023, followed by a traditional wedding ceremony in 2024.

--IANS

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