June 09, 2026 2:41 AM हिंदी

T20 Mumbai League: Arjun Tendulkar’s all-round heroics, Musheer’s fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win

Arjun Tendulkar’s all-round heroics, Musheer’s fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win over Bandra Blasters in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: MPL

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Arjun Tendulkar starred with both bat and ball as Arcs Andheri registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Bandra Blasters in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The all-rounder first picked up 3/11 in three overs, including a maiden, to help restrict Bandra Blasters to 144/9 before returning to score an unbeaten half-century in a dominant chase.

Chasing 145, Arcs Andheri lost Divyaansh Sksena (26) early, but Arjun and Musheer Khan quickly took control of the contest. The duo put together an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the second wicket, with Arjun smashing 66 not out off 34 balls and Musheer making 54 not out off 38 deliveries.

Their attacking stand ensured Arcs Andheri raced to the target with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare, securing a comprehensive victory.

Earlier in the day, skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with an unbeaten half-century after Sylvester Dsouza produced the first five-wicket haul of the season to power Triumph Knights MNE to a six-wicket victory over MSC Maratha Royals on Monday.

The result marked Triumph Knights' first win in four matches this season, while the Royals suffered their second defeat. Dsouza’s spell was also only the fifth five-wicket haul in the tournament’s history, joining an elite list that includes Shivam Dube, Badre Alam, Dhurmil Matkar, and Rohan Raje.

On Sunday, Shivam Dube-led Arcs Andheri let a winning position slip away as Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs staged a sensational late comeback to clinch a seven-run victory.

Brief score:

Bandra Blasters 144/9 in 20 overs (Om Keshkamat 49, Sagarr Chhabriaa 44; Arjun Tendulkar 3/11, Prasoon Singh 2/12) lost to Arcs Andheri 148/1 in 13.5 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 66 not out, Musheer Khan 54 not out) by 9 wickets.

--IANS

bsk/

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