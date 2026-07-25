'Kotha Soku' from Sudhakar Reddy, Muralidhar Goud-starrer 'Pallaburusu’ released

Hyderabad, July 25 (IANS) The makers of director Uday Chauhan's upcoming comedy drama, 'Pallaburusu', featuring actors Sudhakar Reddy and Murlidhar Goud in the lead, have now released the lyrical video of "Kotha Soku", a vibrant folk number from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Rich in rural flavour and festive energy, the song offers a delightful peek into the film's colourful world while celebrating the essence of village life.

Penned by Suresh Gangula, composed by Pawan Ch, and sung by Vagdevi, "Kotha Soku" celebrates the protagonist's charm through playful lyrics, an engaging melody, and colourful village festivities.

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on August 14.

Sources in the know claim the Telugu film will deliver a refreshing, laugh-out-loud blend of comedy and drama and say that audiences will be able to enjoy the cultural essence of the region in which the film is set in.

The film will feature Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud as father and son respectively. It will also feature Prajwal Yadma and Gomathy Reddy in pivotal roles.

The first-look poster, which the makers released recently, featured the two lead characters seated back-to-back on a giant toothbrush resembling a balancing scale outside a district courtroom.

The feature film has been written and directed by Uday Chauhan, and is presented and produced jointly by Annapurna Studios and EPIC Studios. Aditya Pittie and Vivek Krishnani serve as producers for EPIC Studios.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the release date of the film and also share its first look poster, production house Annapurna Studios had said, "What is Pallaburusu? The questions end here... and the fun begins. Presenting the First Look and Title Glimpse of Pallaburusu. Witness a quirky entertainer that promises laughter, chaos & a lot more in cinemas From August 14, 2026. Written and directed by @dir_udaychauhan. Produced by @AnnapurnaStdios and @EPICStudiosMov."

The film features cinematography by Vinod K Bangari, music composed by Pawan CH, and production design by Kshitij Jeevan Randhir.

The film will have editing by Srujana Adusumilli and Vishnu Preserver as its choreographer. Princi Vaidh has served as the costume designer for this film, which has Adhip Iyer as its creative producer. Lyrics for the songs in the film are by Suresh Gangula.

--IANS

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