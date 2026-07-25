Kay Kay Menon says from 'Honeymoon Travels' to 'Farzi', genre has never bothered him

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood's versatile and acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon expressed how a particular genre or niche is not something that bothers him while picking up roles, as an actor.

The actor said that it is the script and the people behind a project that ultimately convince him to say yes.

Speaking about selecting his latest project, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor said every decision he makes is a conscious one.

"Decisions normally are conscious. I normally do that. I don't make any decision after I go unconscious. It's possible that I make a wrong decision. That too is conscious,” he quipped.

Explaining that he has never been confined to a particular genre, the actor, also cited his role from his upcoming show, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, said, "It's not that a genre really that I worried about. It's about what is there. So, I have done 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.', I have done 'Sankat City', I have done 'Farzi'. This character in Adarsh Baal is extremely different. He is selfish, but at the same time there is something innocent about his selfishness. That was the attempt."

The actor also admitted that a certain amount of pressure is essential for every performance. "If there is no tension, then you don't achieve anything. That much tension should be there, otherwise it becomes too lacklustre.”

Talking about giving a nod in affirmation for Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Kay Kay Menon says, “Here I took this decision fully consciously and I am very happy about it. There are many factors in this. There is not just one thing. There is a script in this, the team etc. All of this put together makes you say yes to a project. It's not just one aspect."

Menon added that the first episode was narrated to him by Biswa, the maker of the show, and it immediately impressed him. "The first episode was read out to me by Biswa and it was very funny. I told them that even if I achieve what is there in the script, then I will be able to cross it. As far as being serious is concerned, I have often said this,it's a very stale joke which I always make,I am seriously funny."

Talking about Kay Kay Menon, over the years, has built a reputation as one of Indian cinema's most versatile performers. He has earned acclaim for intense performances in films such as 'Black Friday', 'Shaurya', 'Sarkar', 'Gulaal', 'Haider', 'The Ghazi Attack' and 'Special Ops', while also showcasing his comic timing in 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.' and 'Sankat City'. More recently, he won praise for his performance in the hit web series 'Farzi', further cementing his position as one of the industry's most dependable actors.

On the work front, Kay Kay Menon is currently receiving great reviews for his role and show, 'Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya', a satirical comedy-drama directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, that released on OTT on July 24.

–IANS

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