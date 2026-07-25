Helen reveals she'd travel to Paris to source 'real feathers' for her iconic cabaret costumes

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood superstar dancer and veteran actress Helen, made a surprising revelation behind her iconic dance costumes for her special dance numbers in superhit movies back in the golden era of Bollywood.

The actress, who will be seen on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer as a special guest, made the exciting revelations about her fashion statements she made back in her prime days in Bollywood.

During the show, Jaaved Jaaferi, who is seen on the show, in the capacity of a judge, highlighted how Helen redefined fashion and glamour in Indian cinema.

He added how she went on to break social norms and set trends with her daring outfits and unmatched grace

Responding to the praise, Helen revealed her hands on approach to bringing global trends to Indian silver screens, furter sharing how she personally sourced dynamic fashion elements like eye lenses from across the world.

"I went to London and brought back colored lenses blue, brown, green along with special eyelashes. My headgears were made by my hairdresser, and I even went to Paris to source real feathers for my costumes. My jewelry, giant goggles, and accessories were all picked to stay ahead of the time."

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, who is a part of India's Best Dancer as a judge, shared a nostalgic memory passed down from her family about Helen's magnetic presence on set.

She said, "My mother used to tell me that whenever Helen Ji stepped onto the set, a respectful hush would fall over everyone, much like when Shammi Kapoor arrived."

Karisma mentioned that Helen used to pick up steps on the spot during rehearsals.

(My mother used to tell me that whenever Helen Ji walked onto the set, a respectful silence would instantly fall over everyone just as it did when Shammi Kapoor arrived.)

For the uninitiated, Helen's glamourous feathered costumes became one of the defining visual signatures of Hindi cinema's golden era.

From the iconic 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' in ‘Caravan’ to 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' in ‘Sholay’, 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' in ‘Howrah Bridge’, 'Yeh Mera Dil' in ‘Don’ and 'Aa Jaane Jaan' in ‘Inteqam’ amongst many others, Helen's feather boas, headpieces and sequinned outfits transformed cabaret performances into unforgettable moments from the respective movies.

She set a benchmark in the world of Bollywood fashion with her bold choices and trendsetter outfits.

–IANS

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