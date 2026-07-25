Shehnaaz Gill on love: Whether it's complete or not, it shouldn't matter

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill has said that whether love remains incomplete or reaches its destination shouldn't matter.

Does she think some love stories are meant to be remembered rather than completed?

Shehnaaz told IANS: “Love is incomplete, whether it is fulfilled or not. It shouldn't matter. I think we should live in the present. Live in the present”

The actress, whose chemistry with late star Sidharth Shukla was loved by all, asked everyone to embrace the present, live happily, and stay loyal.

“People keep looking toward the future, but sometimes that only brings pain. So it's better to live in the present, live well, and live happily. Live with loyalty. That's it,” added Shehnaaz, who is now rumoured to be dating actor Raghav Juyal.

Shehnaaz’s latest release is “Ishqnama.”

Does she think they have reached a point where love stories across the border are no longer seen as human stories but as political statements?

"When there is love, political agendas and all these things start forming because love is such a powerful thing. It kills a person while they're still alive. So, if you want to die, then love,” said the actress.

“Ishqnama,” which is a true story, chronicles the journey of real-life soulmates Nimma and Nasima. The film is set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border. It is a period romantic drama that explores love, sacrifice, and humanity beyond borders. It explores the psychological toll of forced separation and the sheer stamina of the human spirit when fueled by love.

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Ishqnama is a period romance inspired by a true story adapted from the book Hind Pak Bordernama.

The film stars Jai, Shehnaaz Gill, Saurabh Sachdeva, along with a talented ensemble cast. The music has been composed by B Praak, with lyrics by Jaani. It is slated for a worldwide release across India, Canada, and the UK on July 24.

--IANS

dc/