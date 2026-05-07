T20 Mumbai League 2026, inaugural women’s league to be held from June 1 to 13

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The T20 Mumbai League season 4 and the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League will be held from June 1 to 13 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Thursday.

The men’s and women’s competitions will be conducted simultaneously, marking a significant step in the MCA’s vision to create a high-visibility platform for cricketing talent across categories.

The men’s competition will bring together some of the world’s biggest cricketing names alongside the city’s most promising emerging players, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge and Abhigyan Kundu, among others.

The inaugural women’s league will also feature some of the leading names alongside the brightest young prospects in the domestic circuit, including Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Humaira Kazi, teenage batting sensation Ira Jadhav, who became the costliest buy at the auction, Sanika Chalke and Simran Shaikh.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “The T20 Mumbai League has consistently played an important role in strengthening Mumbai’s cricketing ecosystem and providing opportunities for emerging players to perform alongside some of the biggest names in the game. Conducting both the men’s and women’s tournaments at the Wankhede Stadium reflects the MCA’s commitment to creating a larger and more inclusive platform for talent development and taking Mumbai cricket to a wider audience.”

Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, League Governing Council, added, “The opportunity to play at the iconic Wankhede Stadium will be a major moment for many young cricketers and an important platform in their development journey. With live telecast on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar, players will gain valuable exposure in front of a nationwide audience, while fans can look forward to an exciting and high-quality brand of cricket throughout the tournament.”

All matches will be telecast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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