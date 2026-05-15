‘Symbol of indomitable courage, patriotism, sacrifice’: HM Amit Shah pays tribute to Sukhdev on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid rich tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar on his birth anniversary, remembering his courage, patriotism and sacrifice in India’s freedom struggle.

Taking to X, HM Shah wrote, “On the birth anniversary of the immortal revolutionary Sukhdev Ji, I offer countless salutations to him. Sukhdev Ji, the symbol of indomitable courage, patriotism, and sacrifice, dedicated his entire life to the cause of the motherland's freedom, making independence the goal of his life.”

“In avenging the death of Lala Lajpat Rai Ji, he played a pivotal role alongside Bhagat Singh and Rajguru. His supreme sacrifice will forever inspire patriots to serve the nation and devote themselves to the motherland,” he added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also remembered the revolutionary leader and posted on X, “On the birth anniversary of the brave son of Mother India, Martyr Sukhdev Thapar Ji, humble salutations to him.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Sukhdev and said in a post on X: “On the birth anniversary of the immortal revolutionary Sukhdev, who dedicated his all to safeguarding the freedom and glory of the motherland, humble tribute. His life of sacrifice and unwavering patriotism will continue to inspire every citizen to steadfastly tread the path of duty in protecting the identity and glory of Mother India.”

Born on May 15, 1907, Sukhdev Thapar remains one of the most revered revolutionaries of India’s freedom movement and played a crucial role in the armed struggle against British colonial rule.

He was regarded as a key strategist of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and worked closely with fellow revolutionaries Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru.

The trio emerged as iconic figures in the independence movement for their revolutionary activities against British rule, particularly after the death of nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai. Their actions and sacrifices inspired countless Indians to join the freedom struggle.

On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were executed by British authorities in Lahore Jail. Their martyrdom became a defining moment in India’s struggle for independence and transformed them into enduring symbols of patriotism and sacrifice.

India observes Shaheed Diwas every year on March 23 to honour the sacrifices made by the three revolutionaries. The day continues to inspire generations with its legacy of courage, nationalism, and devotion to the nation.

--IANS

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