Babil Khan on celebrating b’day on set: It’s the best kind of celebration

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who has turned 27 on Friday, will be celebrating his birthday on set and calls it the “best kind of celebration.”

Babil said: “Over the years, I’ve realized there’s honestly no better way for me to spend my birthday than working. Being on set, surrounded by people who are all coming together to create something meaningful, feels incredibly special.”

This year marks his fifth consecutive working birthday, a reflection of his deep passion for storytelling. Currently shooting the second schedule of his next project in Mumbai.

“I feel very grateful that I get to do what I love so deeply, and there’s something beautiful about spending this day doing the one thing that grounds me the most. For me, it’s the best kind of celebration, just being present, learning, creating, and doing the work,” he added.

It was in March when the son of the late, acclaimed star Irrfan Khan commenced shooting for his next in Bhopal. He was also training in Muay Thai. A source close to IANS had then shared that Babil took various classes to learn the MMA form that originates in Thailand.

Speaking of Babil, the 27-year-old started as a camera assistant on the Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and R. Madhavan.

In May 2025, the “Friday Night Plan” actor had deleted his Instagram profile after he shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears.

--IANS

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