Jackie Shroff remembers his ‘Maa’, shares unseen childhood memories in emotional video

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff turned emotional on Friday morning, as he remembered his mother and shared a heartfelt video filled with unseen moments from his childhood with his ‘Maa’.

The actor shared the emotional reel on his social media account, accompanied by a simple caption that read, “Maa!”

The video montage featured a series of rare and nostalgic pictures of Jackie’s mother from her younger days.

A few pictures showed her smiling warmly in a saree, while the rest captured beautiful family moments from Jackie's childhood days.

In one touching frame, a young Jackie is seen sitting beside his mother, while another picture shows Jackie’s mother lovingly holding her grandchildren Tiger and Krishna close.

The video montage also includes black-and-white family portraits from Jackie Shroff's younger days.

For the background score, Jackie chose the soulful track “Maa Teri Surat Se Alag Bhagwan Ki Surat Kya Hogi” by Manna Dey.

For the uninitiated, Jackie has often spoken about his mother in many of his past interviews, expressing how deeply connected he was to her.

The actor’s mother, Rita Shroff, passed away in 2014. Jackie has often shared how his mother struggled to raise him and how her sacrifices shaped his life and career.

Talking about Jackie Shroff's professional front, the actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens Ka Aagman, where he will be seen in the lead as a grandfather with superhero abilities.

The emotional fantasy-adventure story has been directed by Manish Saini and is set to release on May 29, 2026.

Its recently released trailer went on to receive an encouraging response from audiences.

–IANS

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