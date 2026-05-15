Iulia Vantur gets emotional as Romanian fans wait to catch a glimpse of her on the Cannes red carpet

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress and singer Iulia Vantur got emotional as she opened up about the overwhelming support she received from Romanian fans during her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress and singer Iulia Vantur got emotional as she opened up about the overwhelming support she received from Romanian fans during her recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Iulia shared how deeply personal the moment felt, especially because of her long-standing connection with Romania.

Talking about the love she received, Iulia said, “Romania has been such an important part of my journey. I share a connection that is very deep and emotional.”

She further revealed how touched she was when Romanian fans waited for her on the red carpet. “What really touched me was seeing Romanian fans waiting for me on the red carpet. They came up, wanted to talk, share a hug, it felt so warm and genuine.”

She added, “At the same time, I also felt so much love from India and even from people across the world. When people welcome you with such warmth and smiles, it reassures you that what you’re doing is connecting with them. And that’s the most beautiful feeling any artist can ask for.”

Speaking about her stunning red carpet appearance, Iulia admitted that the entire experience felt like a fairytale. “I think somewhere, every girl dreams of having that one magical Cinderella moment, even if it’s just for an evening. And honestly, Cannes feels like the most perfect place for that dream to come alive.”

She added, “There’s something incredibly cinematic about it, the red carpet, the energy, the glamour, the beauty of it all set against such a stunning location. While getting ready, I truly felt like I was stepping into a fairytale. It wasn’t just about the look, but the entire emotion around it, the excitement, the anticipation, and that little sparkle of magic in the air.”

Talking about walking the iconic red carpet, Iulia shared, “It really is a dream. When you are there, walking that iconic red carpet, so many thoughts and emotions come rushing in at once. I felt a mix of gratitude, pride, and excitement.”

She further revealed that the moment became even more meaningful because she walked alongside her team, including Deepak Tijori and director Joe Rajan. Talking about it, Lulia said, “This is a film we’ve all poured our hearts into, and being there together made the moment even more meaningful.”

Speaking about Echoes Of Us, Iulia said, “I have been to Cannes before with a Romanian film, but this time it feels different, more personal, more emotional. Echoes Of Us is such an intimate love story, and being able to present it on a global platform like Cannes is truly a proud moment.”

–IANS

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