Suriya's 'Karuppu' team says film unlawfully exhibited in some theatres in North India

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) Pointing out that there had been certain unlawful theatrical screenings of actor Suriya's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Karuppu' in North India due to the unauthorized and illegal activation of KDMs by Qube Cinema Technologies, the makers of the film have now cautioned the public not to download, circulate, exhibit or share any unauthorized content relating to the film 'Karuppu'.

Vijayan Subramanian, the legal counsel for Dream Warrior Pictures, the makers of the Tamil feature film 'Karuppu', has now issued a public notice in this regard.

The legal counsel, in his notice said, "It has come to my client's utmost shock and dismay that due to unauthorized and illegal activation of KDMs by Qube Cinema Technologies, certain theatrical screenings of the Tamil version of the film Karuppu were unlawfully exhibited in North India without the final authorization or approval of my client. As a consequence of such unauthorized exhibition, visuals, scenes, clips and other copyrighted portions from the film have been illegally recorded, accessed and circulated through various social media platforms and digital mediums."

The lawyer went on to point out that any downloading, recording, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, transmitting or circulating of any scenes, clips or leaked content relating to the film Karuppu through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, torrent websites or any other online or offline platform constituted a serious offence under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"Such acts amount to piracy, copyright infringement and unlawful dissemination of protected cinematographic content and are punishable with severe civil and criminal consequences," he said, even as he cautioned the general public not to download, receive, access, store, circulate, forward, exhibit or share any unauthorized content relating to the film Karuppu in any form whatsoever.

"Any person found involved in such activities hereafter shall face immediate legal action including civil and criminal proceedings before the appropriate authorities and courts, entirely at their own risk as to costs and consequences," he said.

--IANS

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