May 15, 2026 9:25 AM हिंदी

US military defends Iran strikes

US military defends Iran strikes

Washington, May 15 (IANS) The Trump administration’s Iran campaign came under intense scrutiny at a Senate hearing, with US military commanders claiming Tehran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded even as lawmakers warned of rising economic and regional risks.

Appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Admiral Charles Cooper II defended Operation Epic Fury and said US forces had successfully crippled Iran’s ability to project military power across the Middle East.

“In less than 40 days, Centcom forces achieved our military objectives,” Cooper told lawmakers. “We degraded Iran’s ability to project power outside its borders and threaten the region and threaten our interests.”

Cooper said Iran’s missile, drone and naval industrial infrastructure had been degraded by nearly 90 per cent. He added that Tehran’s navy may not recover to its earlier strength “for a generation.”

Republican lawmakers strongly backed the administration’s military campaign.

Senator Roger Wicker said Iran had spent decades supporting terrorism, attacking US interests and developing nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

“The Iranian regime has terrorised the region and made hostility to the United States a core tenet of its rule,” Cooper said during his testimony.

Senator Tom Cotton argued that Iran was now “significantly less of a threat” than before the operation began. Cooper agreed and said Tehran could no longer carry out the kind of mass missile and drone attacks seen in recent years.

But Democrats repeatedly questioned the administration’s strategy and the long-term consequences of the conflict.

Senator Jack Reed said there was “no purely military solution” to the Iranian nuclear issue and criticised the administration for lacking “a credible strategy to win.”

Senator Tim Kaine accused the administration of abandoning diplomacy and warned against another prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

“If you make diplomacy impossible, you will make war inevitable,” Kaine said.

During the hearing, several senators focused on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global trade and oil prices. Lawmakers warned that disruptions in the strategic waterway were already increasing costs for American consumers.

Cooper acknowledged Iran retained “some residual capability” to threaten shipping and infrastructure, though he insisted those capabilities had been “dramatically degraded.”

The hearing also turned to Africa, where General Dagvin Anderson warned that the continent had become “the epicenter of global terrorism.”

Anderson said ISIS and Al Qaeda affiliates were expanding across parts of the Sahel and Somalia while China and Russia were increasing their strategic influence through infrastructure projects, military ties, and information campaigns. He also warned of growing intelligence gaps across parts of Africa.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

New Republican bill tightens H-1B, asylum rules

New Republican bill tightens H-1B, asylum rules

Pooja Batra beams with pride as short film ‘Echoes Of Us’ screens at Cannes Film Festival

Pooja Batra beams with pride as her short film ‘Echoes Of Us’ screened at Cannes

India-Africa bilateral trade reaches $93.69 billion in 2025–26

India-Africa bilateral trade reaches $93.69 billion in 2025–26

Himani Shivpuri recalls performing ‘Othello’ in a small village in Gujarat in 1983

Himani Shivpuri recalls performing ‘Othello’ in a small village in Gujarat in 1983

Brazil extend Ancelotti's contract until 2030

Brazil extend Ancelotti's contract until 2030

Sukanya's character in Joju George's 'Varavu' revealed (Photo Credit: Olga Productions/Instagram)

Sukanya's character in Joju George's 'Varavu' revealed

PM Modi emplanes for UAE to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

PM Modi emplanes for UAE to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Alia Bhatt croons ‘Maskara’ while applying mascara for ‘Alpha’ Sharvari, ‘Jigra’ Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt croons ‘Maskara’ while applying mascara for ‘Alpha’ Sharvari, ‘Jigra’ Vedang Raina

Robin Singh ends long association with Mumbai Indians

Robin Singh ends long association with Mumbai Indians

Babil Khan on celebrating b’day on set: It’s the best kind of celebration

Babil Khan on celebrating b’day on set: It’s the best kind of celebration