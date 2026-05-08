Swiggy's FY26 net loss rises 33 pc to Rs 4,154 crore

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Quick commerce services provider Swiggy on Friday reported that its FY26 full financial year loss widened to Rs 4,154 crore compared to Rs 3,117 crore in the previous fiscal.

However, the company reported a narrowing of its net loss to Rs 800 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to a loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the same period last year.

The online food and grocery delivery platform posted a 45 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations at Rs 6,383 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 4,410 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Moreover, the company’s total income came in at Rs 6,649 crore, a 46.74 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 4,531 crore in the same period last year.

In terms of expenses, advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 1,577 crore, up 36 per cent year-on-year from Rs 1,161 crore in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Swiggy Managing Director and Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said the company’s quick commerce arm Instamart is focusing on improving unit economics and strengthening operational efficiency.

"In quick commerce, the next phase will be defined by anticipating consumer needs, not merely fulfilling them. Unit economics continue to improve quarter on quarter, and we remain on track for contribution margin breakeven in line with our guidance," Majety said.

Moreover, Instamart reported a 68.8 per cent year-on-year growth in gross order value (GOV) at Rs 7,881 crore during the quarter.

In the food delivery segment, gross order value (GOV) stood at Rs 9,005 crore, while orders reached 18.3 million.

Swiggy shares ended at Rs 281.30 on the BSE on Friday, up 0.68 per cent. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 473 and a 52-week low of Rs 256.40 on the exchange.

--IANS

ag/