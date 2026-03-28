Sussanne Khan welcomes son Hrehaan to his 20s, says she's ‘proud of the man he's grown into’

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Interior designer Sussanne Khan, on the 28th of March, poured her heart out in a deeply emotional birthday post for her elder son Hrehaan Roshan as he turned 20.

Sharing a nostalgic video montage packed with his childhood memories and recent glimpses, Sussanne called him as her “greatest blessing” stating that she feels immense pride in the man he has grown into.

The video montage comprises of present-day visuals of Hrehaan playing the guitar, followed by a series of adorable throwback pictures from his childhood where he was seen posing playfully, twinning with his younger brother Hridaan, and sharing loving moments with family.

Sussanne also shared pictures of her son posing with her father Sanjay Khan and also late mother Zarine Khan.

In her caption, Sussanne wrote, “RAY MY JAAN… You ARE My Greatest Blessing of Life… My Hrehaan, my first born son… there is no greater joy than to be your and Ridzo’s mom… the man you have grown into makes me feel so so proud and grateful… I love you madly… welcome to your 20’s my SonShine. (sic)”

Talking about Hrehaan’s parents, Sussanne and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan were known to be childhood sweethearts, and they tied the knot on December 20, 2000 in a grand ceremony.

Post their marriage, the couple welcomed two sons. Their first child, Hrehaan Roshan, was born on March 28, 2006, and their younger son, Hridhaan Roshan, was born on May 1, 2008.

As of now, Hrehaan has turned 20, while Hridhaan is 17.

Hrithik and Sussanne shocked fans after they parted ways after 14 years of marriage. They officially divorced in November 2014, and continue to co-parent their children.

The former couple has also moved on in their personal lives. Hrithik Roshan is currently in a relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad, and Sussanne Khan is dating actor Arslan Goni.

The two couples share a warm bond and are often spotted holidaying together.

–IANS

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