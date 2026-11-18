Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Interior designer Sussanne Khan penned a heartfelt note for her son Hrehaan Roshan as he embarked on his musical journey with the release of his debut pop-rock EP, ‘Speak For Me’.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mother shared an emotional message expressing her pride and happiness over her son's new achievement. Sussanne reflected on his journey from childhood and said she had always known that he had a unique personality.

Sharing her pictures with Hrehaan, she wrote, “From the first moment you opened your eyes.. i knew how unique your soul is.. so from then to here n to all the journeys and stepping stones of Life.. just be the most Youestttt You.. you are my Hrehaan.. ‘the chosen one’ .. n my heart is overwhelmed with joy coz u chose me to be ur mama. #speakforme #hrehaan.”

Sussanne shared a series of pictures featuring Hrehaan. The first photograph shows her taking a selfie with Hrehaan, who is seen sitting and posing for the camera. The next picture captures a candid yet stylish moment of the youngster, while the last one features him posing with his guitar, with ‘Speak For Me’ written on it.

Hrehaan released his debut pop-rock EP titled ‘Speak For Me’ on November 13, 2026, marking his entry into the music world.

Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan has made his debut as an independent music artist with his first single, ‘This Heavenly Place’. Hrehaan has explored multiple creative roles for the track, serving as both its singer-songwriter and guitarist.

His father, Hrithik Roshan, also expressed his pride and shared a glimpse of the music video. He penned an encouraging note for his son, writing, “You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless.”

For the uninitiated, Hrehaan is the elder son of actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. The former couple also have a younger son, Hridhaan.

--IANS

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