New York, Nov 18 (IANS) The Democrats' blue wave swept the contentious Alaska Senate seat to their ranks, with Mary Peltola declared the winner.

The last Senate result to be announced, it raised on Tuesday the Democratic Party's tally to 56 in the 100-member Senate, flipping nine Republican seats.

After the media announced her victory, Peltola said on X, "There is no greater honour than having Alaskans' support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first".

Peltola, who squeaked past the 50 per cent threshold by 0.12 per cent, defeated the sitting Republican Senator Dan S Sullivan in the state that President Donald Trump had carried by 13 per cent.

The Democrats had been accused of putting up a candidate with a name similar to Sullivan, except for a middle initial, to confuse the voters.

President Donald Trump had said that the second Sullivan's votes went to the Republicans.

Since Peltola had won more than 50 per cent of the votes, it won't make a difference, and there will be no need for a run-off by the two top contenders either, as Alaska requires one if none of the candidates gets more than half the votes polled.

The Justice Department tried unsuccessfully in a federal court to block the official declaration of the results if she is elected, citing the second Dan.

Peltola will be the first Native American from Alaska to serve in the Senate.

She was by trade a commercial fisher, and her election slogan was 4Fs -- "Fish, Family, Freedom".

Fishing is important to Native Alaskans in the frigid state, a large part of which is within the Arctic Circle.

The vastness of the state delayed the counting of votes.

Peltola was a member of the House of Representatives but was defeated in 2024 by a Republican on the back of Trump's victory.

--IANS

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