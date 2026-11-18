Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, whose upcoming Telugu film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' will be taking on his dad Mammootty's Tamil film 'Om' on November 20 at the box office, has now jokingly disclosed that his mom will take his side and watch his film first before watching his dad's film.

Dulquer Salmaan participated in a pre-release event of director Pavan Sadineni's upcoming film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' in Chennai on Tuesday.

At the event, it was pointed out to the actor that both his film and his dad's film were releasing on the same day. He was asked if the competition on November 20 would be heavy and whose film his mother would watch first.

A smiling Dulquer expressed his happiness at the development and jokingly said that his mother's choice was likely to sway in his favour.

He said, "My dad always says that 'I have been acting for so many years. She has never asked questions about my films like this nor has she watched my films like how she has watched yours. After you came, she watches all your films.'"

On a serious note, the actor said that this development was really a blessing and went on to explain. He said, "We are two Malayali actors. My film is a straight Telugu film while my dad's film 'Om' is a straight Tamil film. I think it is a very happy moment for both of us."

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared director Pavan Sadineni's film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

A teaser the makers had released recently showed that Kalpana is a brilliant student who secures the district’s first rank. However, despite her academic excellence, she faces discouragement from everyone, including her parents, who eventually get her married. Krishna, who comes into her life, becomes her biggest source of strength and encouragement.

When others tell Kalpana that she cannot even cross the boundaries of her village, she boldly declares that she will cross the boundaries of the earth and reach for the sky. Fortunately, Krishna shares her vision and encourages her to dream big, work hard, and strive to achieve her goals.

It may be recalled that the makers had marked the birthday of actor Dulquer Salmaan earlier this year by releasing a new poster of the actor from the film and announcing that he played the character of Krishna in the film.

The makers of the film had, some months ago, introduced Satvika Veeravalli as the lead of the film.

The film, which is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Light Box Media banner, is being presented by well known production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It has three-time National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best in business, Sujith Sarang. The film has editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

--IANS

mkr/