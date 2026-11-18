New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Apple has said that it has restored most of its services after an internal software update triggered a widespread outage that disrupted customer-facing platforms, including iCloud and Apple Pay and ruled out any cybersecurity incident.

The iPhone maker said the disruption was caused by an internal update, not a cyberattack.

"We are working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible," an Apple spokesperson said and added that many affected services had already been restored, as per reports.

The outage affected several Apple services with users reporting difficulties accessing iCloud and making payments through Apple Pay.

In addition, Downdetector -- an outage-tracking platform -- has shown more than 2,000 users reported issues with Apple Pay, while around 1,800 reports related to iCloud were recorded at the peak of the disruption. However, it compiles outage reports from users and other sources and the actual number of affected users may differ from the reported figures.

The incident marks the latest in a string of technology service disruptions affecting major US technology companies in recent weeks.

The Apple outage comes shortly after Microsoft disclosed the findings of an investigation into a major global disruption of Microsoft 365 services earlier this month.

Microsoft said the massive November 12 outage stemmed from a combination of a hidden software flaw, an unusually high volume of traffic and reduced server capacity.

The incident disrupted services including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office applications worldwide.

According to Microsoft's preliminary findings, a flaw in networking software, combined with a surge in traffic after Teams workloads were shifted from a backup system and a simultaneous reduction in server availability, triggered cascading failures across its infrastructure.

Microsoft said its engineers eventually identified the faulty code and restored services, with a detailed post-incident review and corrective action plan expected to be released later.

--IANS

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