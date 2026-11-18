Manila, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a Kashmiri silk carpet to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and a Pashmina shawl to his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, during his visit to Manila, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship of Kashmir.

The gift presented to President Marcos was a Kashmiri silk carpet, a traditional hand-knotted craft renowned for its lustrous appearance, soft texture, intricate patterns and lasting durability. Crafted from fine silk, each carpet involves the painstaking work of skilled artisans, who tie thousands of knots by hand. The process can take several months or even years to complete.

The designs featured on these carpets often draw inspiration from Kashmir's natural surroundings and artistic traditions. Floral patterns, chinar leaves and geometric motifs are among the elements that lend these carpets their distinctive identity and reflect the region's rich cultural and artistic heritage.

Kashmiri silk carpets are regarded as valuable works of art, representing refinement, hospitality and enduring friendship.

The craft has been preserved and passed down through generations. Kashmiri weavers are continuing to uphold the traditional techniques and skills involved in making these exquisite pieces.

For First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, the Prime Minister presented a Pashmina shawl housed in a papier-mâché box, bringing together two celebrated traditional crafts of Kashmir.

The Pashmina stole is made from fine cashmere fibre obtained from the soft undercoat of the Changthangi goat. It is widely admired for its exceptional softness, warmth, lightweight feel and graceful drape, qualities that have made Pashmina a distinctive part of Kashmir's traditional textile heritage.

The accompanying papier-mâché box is also a product of skilled Kashmiri craftsmanship. It is made by layering paper or paper pulp and is subsequently decorated with intricate hand-painted floral designs and vibrant colours.

Together, the Pashmina shawl and the papier-mâché box represent the skill, creativity and artistic traditions of Kashmiri artisans and make an elegant gift symbolising warmth, refinement and cultural heritage.

--IANS

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