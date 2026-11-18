New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) US-based technology giant Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled a broad slate of artificial intelligence (AI) products, models and infrastructure upgrades at its Ignite -- annual technical conference.

Taking to the social media platform X, Chief Executive Satya Nadella has outlined the company's vision of using AI to deliver real outcomes for businesses and users, days after the software giant detailed the causes of a major global Microsoft 365 outage.

"Our ambition with everything we are announcing at Ignite today is to parlay technological advances into real outcomes and new points of leverage for people, organisations and society at large," Nadella wrote on X.

At the centre of the announcements was Copilot Workspaces, a platform designed to enable people and AI agents to collaborate using shared context toward common objectives.

The company also introduced a series of new AI models, including Microsoft-Decision 1.1, Code 2 and Cyber 2 Flash which the company said offers security capabilities that outperform frontier models at a lower cost.

It further expanded its model ecosystem by bringing OpenAI's GPT-6.2 to its Foundry platform while also adding Meta's latest models.

Among other product launches, Microsoft announced Agent 365 Business Analytics, which Nadella described as an ERP system for AI that helps companies link AI spending to business outcomes and optimise returns on their investments.

Nadella said Microsoft Perception is now generally available, enabling security teams and AI agents to work together to identify and respond to threats at machine speed.

The company also launched the AI Transparency Initiative, saying it is working with more than 40 organisations to develop open standards for accountable, verifiable and safe AI systems.

Microsoft also announced the general availability of HorizonDB, its distributed PostgreSQL database service on Azure which it said can deliver up to eight times the performance of self-managed PostgreSQL deployments.

Apart from that, Nadella added that Microsoft is rearchitecting core Azure computing, storage and networking infrastructure to support AI agents operating at scale.

Additionally, the company also highlighted collaborations with customers and partners across industries, including Alaska Air, AT&T, BlackRock, BNY, Chevron, Epic, Publicis Groupe, Salesforce and Unilever.

The product announcements come less than a week after a major Microsoft 365 disruption affected services including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office applications worldwide.

Microsoft had that the outage was caused by a combination of a hidden software flaw, a surge in traffic and a reduction in available server capacity.

--IANS

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