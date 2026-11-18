Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) National Award-winner Swanand Kirkire, who will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's “Yeh Prem Mol Liya”, says that at a time when viewing habits have become increasingly individualised, the idea of a film bringing an entire family into a theatre holds its own charm.

Reflecting on the emotional connection he shares with this kind of cinema,he says, “I have grown up in an era when watching a film was a family experience. You went to the theatre together, enjoyed the story together, and carried those emotions home with you. Being part of a tradition that celebrates this feeling is very special to me.”

Sooraj’s cinema has consistently drawn from this emotional perspective, offering audiences a space in which they can recognise their own relationships and experiences.

Speaking about his hopes for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, he added: “I hope the film gives families a reason to come together in theatres. There is something beautiful about sharing laughter, emotions and moments on the big screen with the people you love. That collective experience is what makes cinema so special.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and features music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on 27 November 2026.

Swanand won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice: first in 2006] for the song "Bande Me Tha Dum...Vande Mataram" from the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and then in 2009,for the song "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh" from the film 3 Idiots.

In 2018, at the 66th National Film Awards he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the Marathi film Chumbak. He made a cameo appearance as Sansad ji in Panchayat 3 and as Mansoor Khan Sahab in Qala to whose soundtrack he also contributed as a lyricist and singer.

--IANS

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