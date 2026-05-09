Suriya's 'Karuppu' cleared for release with Uncut '15' certificate by UK Censor Board

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Ahimsa Entertainment, the production house which is distributing the Suriya-starrer 'Karuppu' in the UK and Europe, has now announced that the UK Censor Board had cleared the film for release with an Uncut '15' Certificate.

Taking to its Instagram page, the distribution company said, "#Karuppu officially watched and rated by the UK censor board with UNCUT ‘15’. May 14 is going to be one MASSIVE festival blast on the big screen. @irjbalaji — YOU. HAVE. COOKED. SURIYA NA… we love you forever. The king is most certainly coming for his throne. Lock your tickets NOW! @actorsuriya @abhyankkar @trishakrishnan @prabhu_sr @dreamwarriorpictures @pharsfilm @boleyncinemauk @vithurs."

For the unaware, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India had cleared the same film, which has been directed by R J Balaji for release with a U/A certificate.

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on May 14 this year.

Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house producing the film, had, only a few days ago, taken to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It had said,"#Karuppu has been certified U/A. A power-packed theatrical experience awaits worldwide on May 14. A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and filmbuffs. Excitement about the film doubled after the makers released a teaser on the occasion of Suriya's birthday last year.

The teaser that was released begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

--IANS

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