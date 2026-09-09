Eighth IAF aircraft carries 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies for disaster-struck Nepal

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The eighth Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies took off for Kathmandu from New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Wednesday as Nepal struggles to recover from the devastating flash floods of August 26 which have caused widespread destruction, left over 1300 people dead and thousands still missing.

“India continues its relief and rescue efforts. The 8th IAF aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies, including NDRF equipment, rescue gear, forensic supplies and Army team replenishment supplies, has departed for Kathmandu,” the MEA stated on X.

India on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to support Nepal in its ongoing relief and rescue operations following the devastating flash floods, saying it will continue to extend assistance based on requirements on the ground.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has so far sent 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft and deployed forensic and tunnel rescue teams to support Nepal’s relief and rescue efforts.

"We have expressed solidarity and sympathy with the people and government of Nepal, and we are doing our best to help them in this particular disaster. As a close friend and neighbour, India has responded promptly and will continue to support Nepal’s relief, rescue, and reconstruction efforts. We have sent 95 tonnes of relief material on board seven aircraft, and some more material shall be sent there soon. Our forensic team and our tunnel rescue team, both the teams, are operating on the ground. They are giving a helping hand in the rescue and relief efforts,” Jaiswal stated.

“The forensic team is currently working in two laboratories in Kathmandu, where they are working on 1200 DNA samples in these two laboratories. We will continue to support Nepal as per their requirement. As I told you last time, 275 Indian nationals are missing in this disaster. 169 Indian nationals have been rescued so far. And these 275 Indian nationals who are missing, that I mentioned, also include 49 people who went missing on the Chinese side,” he mentioned.

Jaiswal further said the government of India had been actively extending assistance to Indian nationals following the disaster, with 24x7 control rooms set up in India, Beijing and Kathmandu to assist and ensure their safety and welfare.

–IANS

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