India and Sri Lanka can become joint stakeholders in maritime domain awareness system: Rajnath Singh

Colombo, Sep 9 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said he foresaw a future in which India and Sri Lanka move forward as joint stakeholders in an integrated Maritime Domain Awareness system delivering comprehensive maritime information in real time.

The visiting Defence Minister was speaking at the Lankan Ministry of Defence in Colombo on 'India-Sri Lanka Maritime Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region – Civilisational Partners with intertwined destinies'.

"I foresee a future where our two countries move forward as joint stakeholders in developing a mutually beneficial and integrated Maritime Domain Awareness system to provide comprehensive maritime information on a real-time basis," he said.

According to him, such a system would entail systematic cooperation and interaction among concerned agencies, the Navies and the Coast Guards of the two countries, with a view to addressing challenges ranging from illegal fishing and suspicious vessel tracking to narcotics trafficking, smuggling and terrorism.

"India is always willing to join hands with its Sri Lankan colleagues in areas like capacity building and exercises. India is committed to assisting Sri Lanka in whichever way possible to further enhance such cooperation," Singh said.

He said that India's development projects in Sri Lanka were always focused on the requirements of the Sri Lankan people and the priorities set by the government in Colombo.

"Our ports can become engines of shared economic growth, while our maritime industry can become the driver for future prosperity, not only for our own people, but for our entire region as well," he highlighted.

Earlier, Singh met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work together for the welfare and development of the two nations and discussing ways to ensure the safety, security, peace and prosperity of the region. India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha and other officials were present.

"Had a warm and extremely productive meeting with H.E. Mr Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka, in Colombo, today. I conveyed to him greetings on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi and extended felicitations on the successful completion of two years of his government," Singh wrote on X.

He also visited the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo and paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in the call of duty.

“Visited the IPKF memorial in Colombo and paid homage to our valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in the call of duty. The nation will never forget their supreme sacrifice. They will remain a source of inspiration for the generations to come,” Singh stated on X.

–IANS

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