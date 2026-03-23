Surge in crime cases even as thousands arrested in Dhaka

Dhaka, March 23 (IANS) Bangladesh continues to grapple with persistent crime despite over 8,000 arrests in Dhaka's Mohammadpur and Adabor areas during the eighteen-month tenure of the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, according to a local media report.

In the same period, more than 2,000 cases were registered in the two police stations for offences including extortion and robbery -- widely seen as a collapse in the law enforcement measures under Yunus.

Following the political upheaval in July 2024, the police system in Bangladesh broke down, enabling professional criminals to assert power in the Mohammadpur, Adabor, and Bahila areas.

Alongside murders, there was a spate of violent incidents, including public demonstrations with traditional weapons and firearms, shootings at institutions, and a series of attacks, while various groups were engaged in rampant extortion, Bangladeshi Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.

During the term of the interim government, a total of 2,102 cases were filed in the Mohammadpur and Adabor police stations. Among these, 1,775 cases were filed in Mohammadpur, including 37 for extortion, 40 for banditry, six for robbery, and 51 for theft and robbery.

Of the 327 cases filed in Adabor police station, eight were of extortion, 22 of banditry, 28 of theft, 15 of preparation for robbery and 13 of attempted robbery.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jewel Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Mohammadpur region of DMP, said, "Since the interim government took office, more than 8,000 criminals have been arrested from the Mohammadpur and Adabor areas. Most of them were arrested for theft, robbery, and extortion."

Earlier on March 8, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Motahar Hossain was reportedly robbed near Residential Model College. The assailants took his mobile phone, wallet and other valuables.

Two suspects were later arrested in connection with the incident, with police identifying them as active members of the robbery gang.

Earlier, on the night of February 21, a group of assailants attacked the Abir Embroidery Factory in Mansurabad Housing in Adabor after the factory workers opposed extortion demands and attempts to steal their mobile phones.

The incident sparked protests, with workers and owners surrounding the Adabor police station, and police later arrested five suspects involved in the attack.

Bangladesh has been gripped by escalating violence and a deteriorating law and order situation during the eighteen-month tenure of the Yunus-led interim government, with crimes continuing to persist.

--IANS

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