Surbhi Chandna opens up on creating a story celebrating family, emotions, culture with 'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam'

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Chandna, who has co-produced the streaming show ‘Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam’, has said that for her, making the show was all about celebrating love, family, and culture.

The show is set inside a heritage South Indian restaurant struggling to survive, and is deeply rooted in food, family, memory, and emotional inheritance. At the heart of the series is Meera Nair played by Shiny Doshi, an emotional chef who believes food is service, comfort, and responsibility, not spectacle. For Meera, running her late father’s restaurant is not merely a profession, but a way of preserving his legacy, values, and emotional world. Her world is shaken when Arjun Thakur, portrayed by Abhishek Kumar, a chef-investor, enters her kitchen with the promise of revival but also the threat of erasing everything she holds close.

Talking about the show, Surbhi Chandna said, “Being a part of ‘Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam’ along with Balaji Telefilms feels like a dream turning into reality. This show is very special to me because it has so much heart, warmth, & simplicity in its storytelling. From the very beginning, I felt a strong connection with the vision of the project. Being part of the creative journey behind the scenes as well as emotionally connected to the story has been a beautiful experience. Every day on this show has taught me something new, and it feels amazing to create something that celebrates love, family, emotions, and culture in such a refreshing way. I genuinely feel this is a new chapter for me, and I’m excited for everything ahead. Upwards and onwards always”.

The series also features Nehalaxmi Iyer, Aman Singh, Prerna Sehjpal, Vijayalaxmi Gurav and Karan Khanna.

Abhishek Kumar said, “‘Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam’ is not a conventional romance or a typical chef drama. It's a story where food becomes the entry point to understanding people, their control, their emotions, their past. That idea itself felt very fresh to me. Arjun is honestly one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken up so far. People have seen me in a certain light before, but this character is very different. He's controlled, intense, and emotionally shut off. Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam feels like a step forward for me as an actor, and I’m excited to be part of a Balaji Studio project that is exploring layered storytelling in such a refreshing way”.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, and executed by Surbhi Chandna of Feel Good Studios, the show is set to stream on May 11 on YouTube.

--IANS

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