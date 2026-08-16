Sunny Leone offers prayers at ISKCON temple with husband Daniel Weber

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone offered prayers at the ISKCON temple, along with husband Daniel Weber on Sunday, to seek blessings for her upcoming movie.

Sunny looked as beautiful and elegant as ever as she appeared in a dusty pink embroidered salwar suit, light makeup and open hair.

Accompanying her, Daniel was seen in a green shirt paired with a white T-shirt underneath and cream pants.

Sunny took blessings at the temple as she is gearing up to begin shooting for her upcoming project, details of which are still not clear.

Meanwhile, Sunny has also been busy with her 'DJ World Tour' and has been performing across India, Thailand and Canada. As part of the tour, she graced the stage in Pattaya, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Vancouver. Talking about the international leg of the tour, Sunny has also performed in Glasgow and Dublin, in addition to other shows in various parts of Europe, the US and Sri Lanka.

Up next, Sunny has Australia in the pipeline as part of the 'DJ World Tour'.

Shifting our focus to Sunny's film lineup, basking in the success of 'Kennedy', she is also working on the horror comedy 'Chudail'.

She has already concluded the shoot for her next.

Made under the direction of TLV Prasad, 'Chudail' also has Mandana Karimi and Rahul Dev on board as the lead cast.

Filmed extensively in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the movie will see Sunny as a spirit haunting the streets of Bulandshahr. Locking horns with her, Mandana Karimi essays the role of the rival supernatural force.

'Chudail' which marks producer Mahindra Dhariwal’s 50th production is expected to be out by the end of September 2026.

Touted to be a pan‑India release, the movie will also be available in dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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