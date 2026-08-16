1st Test: Padikkal, Rahul, Jurel carry India to 460/9 despite Sri Lanka’s spin fightback (ld)

Galle, Aug 16 (IANS) Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal struck a commanding career-best score of 167 as India reached 460/9 in 116 overs on a rain‑hit day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

Heavy showers in the morning wiped out the first session and a half, thus restricting play to only 43 overs. India capitalised on the time available by adding 172 runs even as Sri Lanka’s spinners made inroads with the second new ball.

India lost seven wickets in the shortened day but remain well placed in the game, with the pitch offering more assistance than anticipated to spinners. Kuldeep Yadav (12 not out) and Prasidh Krishna (1 not out) were at the crease at stumps, leaving open the possibility of an overnight declaration to press for early breakthroughs in Sri Lanka’s batting order.

Padikkal’s innings was the backbone of India’s effort, as he combined patience with controlled aggression to dish out a masterclass on batting in the sub-continent. KL Rahul added 82 and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a breezy 51, apart from him sharing a 55-run stand with Manav Suthar.

Sri Lanka found some encouragement through debutant off‑spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who picked up three wickets, while left‑arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya returned figures of 4-109 to stop India from running away with the game.

Resuming from 288/2 after a completely washed-out morning session and multiple rain delays, India added 76 runs in an extended 85-minute afternoon session, though they lost three wickets to Sri Lanka's resurgence with the new ball, especially with the hosts being disciplined in their bowling effort.

Padikkal showed no signs of slowing down as he flicked pacer Asitha Fernando over mid-on for four to reach his first-ever score of 150 in Tests. It also made Padikkal only the third Indian batter after Rahul Dravid (2009) and Cheteshwar Pujara (2017) to score 150-plus at number three against Sri Lanka.

Rishabh Pant (39) looked to attack from the outset after taking the field alongside Padikkal, but fell to debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha shortly after Sri Lanka opted for the second new ball.

On the fourth ball of the 81st over pitched outside the off-stump, Pant charged down the wicket, lost his shape, and sliced a high catch to wide mid-off to hand Nuwantha his maiden Test scalp.

Rahul, who returned to bat after retiring hurt on 77 on Saturday due to right forearm cramps, added five runs before Nuwantha extracted sharp turn and bounce to have him caught at forward short leg for 82.

Padikkal's 230-ball marathon ended when left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya foxed him with a flatter and wide ball while dancing down the pitch and was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella. Padikkal struck 15 boundaries and a six during his commanding knock, as he left the field to a standing ovation from both the crowd and his teammates.

Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja safely negotiated the remaining overs till tea break arrived. Post that, resuming the final session under overcast skies and with reserve umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri stepping in for an unwell Rod Tucker, Sri Lanka’s spinners initially found success with tight lines.

Nuwantha struck early by trapping Jadeja lbw for 13 with an arm ball that skidded through and confirmed via a close umpire's call on review. But Jurel seized the momentum back for India. Playing with quiet efficiency, he crafted a breezy 51 off 68 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and a six.

He helped India cross the 400-mark alongside Suthar, who pulled Lahiru Kumara ruthlessly into the damp outfield for four before stepping out to launch Nuwantha over cow corner for six. Jurel, though, fell immediately after to a moment of brilliant athleticism.

Closing his bat-face off Jayasuriya, Jurel offered a leading edge that Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva grabbed through a magnificent one-handed diving catch at first slip. Mohammed Siraj clobbered a 79-kph delivery from Nuwantha high over long-on for six, before he miscued a slower ball from Fernando to mid-off.

Jayasuriya picked up his fourth wicket by luring Suthar (24) down the track and was caught at long-on. Kuldeep and Prasidh negotiated the last 17 balls to take India to 460 before the day ended in favour of the visitors.

Brief Scores: India 460/9 in 116 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 167, KL Rahul 82; Prabath Jayasuriya 4-109, Keshara Nuwantha 3-175) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

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