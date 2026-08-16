BJP calls out 'selective approach' of political parties in J&K over PoK crackdown

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Amid protests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia accused the mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir of adopting a "selective approach" and showing "sustained concern" over the crackdown against civilians across the Line of Control (LoC).

"These parties have often positioned themselves as champions of human rights and self-determination. They speak passionately about Palestine. They organise statements, social media campaigns and public expressions of solidarity whenever events unfold in Gaza. Yet when their own Kashmiri brethren across the Line of Control face bullets for demanding basic dignity, their response remains muted or limited to brief comments," the spokesperson alleged in an editorial in 'Rising Kashmir'.

Jasrotia said: "For years, the same parties remained largely silent while Pakistan systematically denied political rights, economic justice and freedom of expression in PoK. Their focus remained fixed on issues that served domestic political narratives rather than the real pain of people living under occupation."

According to the BJP leader, the current uprising in PoK has "deep roots".

"Since 2023 the people of PoK have protested rising prices of wheat and electricity. Pakistan extracts resources from the region while giving little in return. The Mangla Dam generates power, yet local residents pay high tariffs. In 2025, the movement expanded into a 38-point charter that included demands for transparent governance, better services and the abolition of 12 Assembly seats reserved for refugees settled elsewhere in Pakistan," Jasrotia said.

The BJP spokesperson added that these seats allow mainland Pakistani parties to control the so-called assembly and keep real local voices weak.

He recalled that when authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee under anti-terror laws in June 2026, the civilians refused to remain silent, as a result of which Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli and other districts in Pakistan were rocked by protests.

"Security forces opened fire. Death tolls reported by local groups and independent observers range from dozens to over a hundred. Internet and mobile services remain restricted. Essential supplies have been cut off. This is the face of Pakistan's rule," he wrote in the editorial.

Maintaining that PoK is an integral part of India, the BJP leader underlined that the Ministry of External Affairs has called out these "wanton killings" and urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable.

He mentioned that despite the United Nations demanding impartial investigations and Amnesty International's description of the crackdown in PoK as "violent and sweeping", the Pakistani establishment continues to label peaceful citizens as "enemies and terrorists".

--IANS

cg/khz