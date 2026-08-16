1st Test: Padikkal, Rahul, Jurel carry India to 460/9 despite new ball wickets for Sri Lanka

Galle, Aug 16 (IANS) India seized total command in the first Test against Sri Lanka after closing a rain-truncated day two on 460/9 in 116 overs after Devdutt Padikkal’s magnificent 167 laid the groundwork for the visitors to extend their domination over the hosts.

Only 43 overs were possible after wet weather wiped out the first session and a half. When play resumed, India plundered 172 runs before stumps arrived. At stumps, Kuldeep Yadav (12 not out) and Prasidh Krishna (1 not out) remain at the crease, and it would be interesting to see if an overnight declaration comes from them in order to have a crack at the Sri Lankan batting line-up.

Apart from Padikkal, KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) added vital runs to India’s total. For Sri Lanka, debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha gave a much better account of himself by picking three scalps, while left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya returned with 4-109, as the second new ball brought them vital breakthroughs.

Resuming the final session under overcast skies and with reserve umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri stepping in for an unwell Rod Tucker, Sri Lanka’s spinners initially found success with tight lines. Nuwantha struck early by trapping Ravindra Jadeja lbw for 13 with an arm ball that skidded through and confirmed via a close umpire's call on review.

But Jurel seized the momentum back for India. Playing with quiet efficiency, he crafted a breezy 51 off 68 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and a six. He helped India cross the 400-mark alongside Manav Suthar, who pulled Lahiru Kumara ruthlessly into the damp outfield for four before stepping out to launch Nuwantha over cow corner for six.

Jurel, though, fell immediately after to a moment of brilliant athleticism. Closing his bat-face off Jayasuriya, Jurel yielded a leading edge that Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva grabbed with a magnificent one-handed diving catch at first slip.

Mohammed Siraj clobbered a 79-kph delivery from Nuwantha high over long-on for six, before he miscued a slower ball from Asitha Fernando to mid-off. Jayasuriya picked up his fourth wicket by luring Suthar (24) down the track and was caught at long-on. Kuldeep and Prasidh negotiated the last 17 balls to take India to 460 before the day ended in favour of the visitors.

Brief Scores: India 460/9 in 116 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 167, KL Rahul 82; Prabath Jayasuriya 4-109, Keshara Nuwantha 3-175) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

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