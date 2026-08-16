APL: Sidhartha Sankar Baruah's blazing cameo seals five-wicket win as Dibrugarh Warriors enter semis

Guwahati, Aug 16 (IANS) Dibrugarh Warriors became the first semi-finalists of the Assam Premier League after completing a five-wicket victory over Jorhat Stallions at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Chasing 133, Dibrugarh reached 134/5 in 18.2 overs, with an unbeaten 24 off just nine balls from Sidhartha Sankar Baruah providing the perfect finish.

After opting to field, Dibrugarh's bowlers kept Jorhat under pressure from the outset. Nihar Narah was dismissed for a duck before captain Swarupam Purkayastha briefly counter-attacked with 22 off 14 balls. Rajveer Singh then steadied the innings with 26 off 33 deliveries, but Dibrugarh continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Ranjan Bikash Das and Jitumoni Kalita led the bowling effort with three wickets apiece. Ranjan finished with 3/35, while captain Kalita was outstanding with 3/12 from his four overs. Sidhartha Sankar Baruah also chipped in with 2/13, as Jorhat were restricted to 132/8.

In reply, Dibrugarh lost Parvej Musaraf early, but Diwiz Pathak and Rituraj Biswas put together a crucial partnership. Pathak scored 31 off 26 balls, while Rituraj anchored the chase with a well-made 38 off 37 deliveries. Ayush Agarwal contributed 12 before being dismissed, leaving Dibrugarh needing a further push to close out the chase.

That push came from Sidhartha Sankar. Walking in with the chase still to be completed, he unleashed a spectacular 24 not out from just nine balls, smashing two fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 266.67. Captain Jitumoni Kalita supported him with an unbeaten 12 off nine balls as Dibrugarh crossed the finish line with 10 balls to spare.

The five-wicket win takes Dibrugarh Warriors to 12 points from eight matches and back to the summit of the league table confirming their top four spot. Barak Legends remain second with 11 points, while Guwahati Royals are third with 10 points.

--IANS

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