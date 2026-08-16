DPL 2026: Dhull, Joon fifties power Central Delhi Kings to eight-wicket win

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Captain Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon produced a stunning batting display as Central Delhi Kings thrashed North Delhi Strikers by eight wickets in match 28 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 151 for victory, Central Delhi Kings made light work of the target as Dhull and Joon launched an aggressive assault from the very first ball. The opening pair put together a blistering 140-run partnership for the first wicket in just 45 deliveries, taking the game away from North Delhi in the powerplay itself.

Central Delhi raced to 112 runs in the mandatory powerplay, completely dominating the Strikers' bowling attack.

Joon was the more explosive of the two, smashing a sensational 76 off just 24 balls. His innings included six fours and eight sixes, with the opener striking at 316.67.

Dhull was equally destructive at the other end, scoring 69 off 24 deliveries with nine boundaries and four sixes. The Central Delhi skipper's aggressive knock ensured the chase remained firmly under his team's control.

Both batters were dismissed in successive overs with the target within sight, but the damage had already been done. Yugal Saini and Keshav Dabas then completed the chase as Central Delhi Kings reached 151/2 in only 9.3 overs to register a commanding eight-wicket victory with 63 balls to spare.

Earlier, Central Delhi had restricted North Delhi Strikers to 150/9 after opting to field.

The Strikers struggled to build partnerships as Central Delhi's bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. Money Grewal provided the first breakthrough by dismissing captain Sarthak Ranjan for 10.

Bharat Sindhwani top-scored for North Delhi with 34 off 27 balls, while Yash Bhatia contributed 24 off 15 deliveries. Arjun Rapria remained unbeaten on 28 off 17 balls to provide some late momentum.

Leg-spinner Tejas Baroka was the pick of the Central Delhi bowling attack, returning impressive figures of 2/17 from his four overs. Gavnish Khurana (2/25), Aatrey Tripathi (2/43) and Abhishek Kumar Yadav (2/37) also claimed two wickets each to keep the Strikers to 150/9.

--IANS

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