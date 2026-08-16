Amaal Mallik reveals how he deals with creative differences in the industry

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has composed the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has shared how he deals with creative differences in the work environment.

The composer spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the BKC area of Mumbai, and shared that he doesn’t back down, and always puts his point firmly.

He told IANS, “Yes, there are creative differences. I don't back off. I don't say, ‘This is wrong’. It is the ability of the other person to make creative differences. Those who have a big ego remove me from the film. Those who have a good mind, work with me. Both ways are right. I don't say, their film won't run without me, and it’s not like it will make much of a difference for me if I miss their film. I am Amal Malik without their films. Even if you don't take Amal Malik, someone else can give you super hit music”.

“There is no iron clad rule. But I want to do it this way. That is my fight. There will be less work. There will be more enemies. People will say, ‘He takes risks. Why does he do this? Why does he do this?’ But, it is more important to make good music. People think I get privileges from the industry since I belong to the industry. They think insiders get a phone call easily. They get 3 movies in a night. 2-3 people call us and remove us from the movies as well. But, I want to stand with music”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Awarapan 2’ is a sequel to ‘Awarapan’, and sees Emraan Hashmi reprising his role of Shivam Pandit. While ‘Awarapan’ was dubbed a flop upon its release, the film gained a significant loyal following in later years, eventually attaining the cult-status owing to its music, and Emraan Hashmi’s performance. ‘Awarapan 2’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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