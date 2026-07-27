Sunny Deol shares heartwarming post with his mother: My mother is my God, love, courage

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’, has shared a heartwarming post with his mother Prakash Kaur.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with his mother. He wrote in the caption, “Meri Maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat. Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon (My mother is my God. My love, my courage, my strength. I dedicate the partition of 1947 to my mother and every mother in the world). Trailer out tomorrow”.

The film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. ‘Batwara 1947’ promises an emotional and deeply moving story that explores the human cost of the tragedy while celebrating love, courage, sacrifice and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity.

The film is set against the backdrop of one of the most defining chapters in India's history, the film revisits the turbulent 1940s, when the Partition changed the lives of millions forever. Amidst fear, loss, and displacement, it tells the inspiring story of a man who chose courage and humanity over hatred.

The film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters. The story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, and it adds another layer to the film, making it one of the most intriguing historical releases to look forward to. The film also reunites the dream team of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Javed Akhtar, who have worked on the cult-classic ‘Lagaan’. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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