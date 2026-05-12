Sunny Deol sends 'loads of love' to son Rajveer on his birthday

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol wished his son Rajveer with 'loads of love' as he turned a year older on Tuesday.

The 'Gadar' actor posted a video compilation of some unseen moments of the father-son duo on his official Instagram handle and wished his son, saying, "Happy Birthday Beta Love love loads of love. God Bless (sic)," followed by red heart emojis.

Bobby Deol also wished his nephew on his special day with a sweet social media post that read, "Hey my Rajveer, Wishing you loads of love and happiness always. Happy Birthday beta (sic)".

The younger son of Sunny, Rajveer, stepped into Bollywood with Sooraj R. Barjatya’s 2023 release "Dono".

Made under the direction of Avnish S. Barjatya, the movie shares the story of two strangers, Dev and Meghna. Dev, who is the friend of the bride, meets Meghna, who is the friend of the groom, at a lavish destination wedding.

In July last year, Sunny provided a glimpse into his “father-son” road trip with Rajveer in the Himalayas.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Border 2' actor uploaded a video, where the father and son duo were seen enjoying their trip to the mountains.

We could hear Sunny telling his son, “Rajveer, fun?”

Reacting to this, Rajveer replied, “Yes, lots of fun, covered in dust. Healthy dust.. It's good for your skin.”

Additionally, sauntering on the terrains, the 'Jaat' actor said, “Being a tourist. It’s so beautiful.”

Both Sunny and Rajveer were seen posing at the Baralacha La Pass - a high mountain pass in the Zanskar range of Northern India, connecting the Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh to the Leh district in Ladakh.

“A Father-Son trip through the majestic Himalayas," the post was captioned.

Work-wise, Sunny will soon be seen leading the action entertainer, "Gabru".

Directed by Shashank Udapurkar, the drama has been bankrolled by Om Chhangani and Vishal Rana with Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani in crucial roles.

--IANS

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