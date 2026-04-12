Sunny Deol says Asha Bhosle will live through her voice

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) The demise of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has sent waves of grief and shock across the industry. Several members of the film fraternity are mourning the loss of the iconic singer and sharing their personal stories.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of himself sharing a hug with the late singer. He wrote in the caption, “Asha ji aur unki aawaz hamesha hamare saath rahengi Om Shanti”.

Alia Bhatt wrote on her social media, “A voice that lives forever. Asha ji”.

Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “There are voices that define an era, and then there’s Asha ji. A legend who sang across generations, genres, and emotions with effortless grace. Her voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for over seven decades. The world feels a little quieter today. Rest in eternal peace, Asha ji”.

Actress Poonam Dhillon shared, “How to encapsulate a lifetime of relationship in few words and pictures. Love ,Memories, pain along with laughter, great food ,jokes, gossip , travel, illness , advice and much more … All comes to an end - but I have a Khazana that I will relish and enjoy for the years ahead . Life lived so richly and fulfillingly Gone in a way all would like to go- no suffering and , no giving trouble to loved ones. #Legend #immortal #loveyou #onewiththalmighty #lifewelllived”.

Adnan Sami wrote, “Meri suron wali Maa chali gaeen… “In Ankhon ki Masti” ka noor bujh gaya, aur “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao” ab sirf rooh ki rukhsati par ki gayi akhri dua sa lagta hai. Jis awaaz ne godh bankar sambhala, aaj woh khamosh hai, par har dhun mein unka haath ab bhi mere sir par mehsoos hota hai aur hota rahay ga… Kabhi Kabhi “Khuda Hafiz” kehne ka jee nahin karta (sic)”.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “RIP Iconic Ashaji. Aap ne sab ka dil Churiya liya with your immense talent , your songs and your vivacious personality . These are pictures when you were at my fashion week show… You said i have one ichcha to walk on the ramp and when we asked you to, you walked with so much elan , style and happiness . Everyone in the audience stood up as a mark of respect… Something I haven’t seen ever... You have our Dil forever Ashaji”.

--IANS

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