Sunny Deol praises ‘Lord Bobby’, Karan Deol tells Bobby chacha, ‘you look phenomenal’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol showered love on his actor-brother Bobby Deol, whom he lovingly called “Lord Bobby” for his work in the upcoming film “Bandar”, while nephew Karan joined in the admiration club as he said, “Bobby chacha, you look phenomenal.”

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared the teaser of “Bandar”, which was unveiled on Thursday, and wrote: “Loooking sooo gooood my Lord Bobby (sic).”

Responding to his brother in the comment section, Bobby replied with a string of heart emojis.

Bobby’s nephew and Sunny’s son Karan Deol too shared the teaser on his Instagram and wrote: “Woah!! So looking forward to #Bandar. Bobby chacha you look phenomenal.”

Talking about the teaser, Bobby is seen in a retro avatar bringing back the disco era as he’s seen grooving to a reimagined version of the popular 1970s track ‘Come On Baby, Dil Kisko Dogi’.

Penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who have also written Paatal Lok, Kohra, and Udta Punjab, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

“Bandar” marks Bobby’s return to the silver screen as a solo lead hero after 17 years. He was last seen in Ba***ds of Bollywood. The movie is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5.

The actor also has Alpha, an action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, in the pipeline. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and R. Madhavan. The film has been described as the first female-led film and also the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

He will also be seen in Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller film, starring TVK Chief Vijay. The upcoming film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

--IANS

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