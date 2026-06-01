June 01, 2026 9:18 PM हिंदी

Daniel Radcliffe has penchant for work that scares him

Daniel Radcliffe has penchant for work that scares him

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Actor Daniel Radcliffe likes to take risks. The actor has shared that he regularly seeks out work that "scares the s***" out of him.

The 36-year-old actor doesn't want to get "complacent" about his career so enjoys searching for a challenge, such as his recent role in one-person Broadway show ‘Every Brilliant Thing’, which is based on audience interaction and human connections, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘People’ magazine, “Every few years, I want to do something that really scares the s*** out of me. You can get to phases in your career where you feel like you're a little too comfortable, and doing something you're afraid of jolts you out of your complacency. And this definitely is that for me”.

“Whenever I find something where a part of sits very, very naturally for me and it feels like my voice and the character's voice are pretty close together, but there's also one element to it that is completely alien and completely outside my comfort zone, that's a real sweet spot for me. That's when I get excited as an actor and know I'm up for a challenge”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Daniel has previously had "little interest" in a one-man show but was excited at the idea of interacting with the audience.

He said, "I have not done something like this before. And to be honest, I had very little interest in doing something that would just be me on my own telling lines in front of an audience. It's the connection that this show makes you have with the audience is what made me want to do it. Every night, we as a community in the theater together make this play together. And that feels really special and unique”.

Before every show, the ‘Harry Potter’ actor, who has been replaced in the show by Mariska Hargitay following his last performance on 24 May, would spend 30 minutes speaking to the crowd and choosing audience members to help him during the show and he found it "freeing" to be so engaging, rather than trying to "lay low" as he usually would in a crowd.

He said, "I love the way it allows me to be in a room full of people without trying to hide myself, which is how I go through the world most of the time. There's something just really freeing and fun about being able to run around and recruit people for the show”.

“There's something really liberating about just running around and being like, 'Hey, I'm Dan. Nice to meet you’. It's fun. I will never get to do something like this again. I'll forever be grateful for it”, he added.

--IANS

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