Sunil Lahiri recalls fan posing as brother to trespass his home during Ramayan days

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Sunil Lahiri, best known for essaying the role of Lakshman in the hit TV show Ramayan, recently shared a scary fan incident, back during the shoot of Ramayan.

Recalling the incident, Lahiri shared a video on his social media account and revealed, “Jai Shri Ram. I would like to share a very interesting story with you all which reminded me of the days of Ramayan shooting. Recently, someone came to our building to meet me, pretending to be my relative. When our security checked, they found out that he was lying, so they sent him away.”

He added that the episode took him back to a similar experience during the shoot of Ramayan.

“One day, after we had been shooting in the sun for a long time, I had a 2–3 day break. I didn’t have a beard, and I had oil in my hair. I was walking near the main gate of the studio when a gentleman came and said, ‘Hello, I would like to meet Sunil Lahiri.’ I asked him who he was, and he said, ‘I am his brother. I am from Bhopal.’”

Lahiri, who found the situation ironic, said, “It was amazing. He came to meet me but couldn’t recognise me. He pretended to be my brother,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, the actor added, “It is said that when your time is right, strangers become your relatives. Take care of yourself. Be happy, be healthy. Jai Shri Ram.”

For the uninitiated, the show Ramayan remains one of the most iconic television shows of all time.

The cast of the show, immediately after the show's airing in the late 80s, went on to receive massive fan followings and great success.

The show starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita.

The serial aired in 1987, ran for a year and went off air in 1988 on Doordarshan.

For the uninitiated, the show that aired every Sunday would bring streets to a standstill back in the day, every Sunday, as viewers would flock to TV sets that were rare in the 80s era.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the show Ramayan was re-telecast on Doordarshan and ran for over two months.

–IANS

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