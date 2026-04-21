CM Yogi orders impeccable security for PM Modi’s Varanasi visit​

Varanasi, April 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Tuesday for a two-day visit and held a review meeting at the Circuit House in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tentative visit. ​

Issuing directives to senior officials of the administration and police, the Chief Minister stressed that all arrangements for the upcoming Women’s Conference, scheduled during the Prime Minister’s visit, must be completed on time. ​

Yogi Adityanath emphasised that proper facilities for women's movement, vehicle parking, and drinking water must be provided at the venue. ​

He directed officials to maintain cleanliness not only at the event site but across the entire city.​

Stray dogs and cattle, he said, should be shifted to shelter homes, while arrangements must be made for the smooth organisation and management of street vendors. ​

Placing special focus on security, the Chief Minister instructed that impeccable arrangements be put in place. ​

He called for efficient traffic diversion plans to ensure that the public faces no inconvenience during the Prime Minister’s visit. ​

Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam presented details of projects scheduled for inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies through a PowerPoint presentation. ​

During a review of the Ropeway Project, Yogi Adityanath directed that work be expedited. He also ordered that construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Ganjari be executed on a war footing and completed swiftly. ​

The Divisional Commissioner informed him that the stadium would be ready by the first week of July. ​

Also, the Chief Minister instructed that road widening projects at Manikarnika Ghat and Dalmandi be accelerated and completed on time, with strict adherence to quality standards. ​

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Employment Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State for Stamps (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, Members of the Legislative Council Hansraj Vishwakarma, Rai Dharmendra Singh, and Ashwani Tyagi, former Minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Dr Awadhesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, ADG (Zone) Piyush Mordia, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, and Additional Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena, along with other senior officials from the administration and police departments.

​--IANS

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