INS Sunayana arrives in Jakarta, to boost India-Indonesia maritime ties

Jakarta, April 21 (IANS) Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sunayna arrived at Indonesia's state capital Jakarta on Tuesday, marking the third port call of its operational deployment to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), officials said.

The Offshore Patrol Vessel deployed under the IOS SAGAR initiative, with a multinational crew from 16 friendly foreign countries onboard.

During the port call at Jakarta, the ship will engage with the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) through professional, social and sporting interactions.

INS Sunayna Commanding Officer, Commander Siddharth Chaudhary, called on the senior leadership at Kodaeral III (Naval Regional Command III).

Planned activities include professional exchanges, joint Yoga sessions, sporting events, ship visits by stakeholders and a deck reception.

A Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Indonesian Navy is scheduled on departure.

"The vessel was warmly received by the Indonesian Navy, strengthening India-Indonesia maritime ties," the Indian Navy spokesperson said in a post on X.

The initiative underscores India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and vision of MAHASAGAR, reaffirming that "a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific is in the interest of all nations".

IOS SAGAR is a practical expression of India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and embodies the ethos of "leadership through partnership, strength through unity and progress through peace".

The mission completed its harbour phase from March 16 to 29, 2026, in India and is currently progressing through the Sea Phase (April–May 2026), which includes port calls at multiple friendly foreign countries in the IOR.

The vessel transited the narrow Malacca and Singapore Straits prior to arrival, demonstrating high standards of interoperability and navigational proficiency.

INS Sunayna departed Phuket (Thailand) on April 17 on completion of a high-tempo three-day Operational Turnaround, marking the successful culmination of her second port call during the ongoing deployment, the Indian Navy said in a press statement.

The press statement highlighted that during the visit to Phuket, IOS SAGAR undertook a series of professional, strategic and cultural engagements with the Royal Thai Navy, significantly strengthening bilateral naval cooperation.

–IANS

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