Suniel Shetty shares rare childhood memory with sisters: ‘They’ve always been a piece of home I carry with me’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as he shared a rare glimpse from his childhood days with his sisters.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared a throwback picture featuring himself with his sisters and penned a heartfelt note celebrating their special bond. Reflecting on the memories they created while growing up, the actor expressed how his sisters have continued to hold a special place in his life. The ‘Dhadkan’ actor wrote, “Some bonds don’t change. Only the photographs do. From this little world of ours to everything life has given us since ... my sisters have always been a piece of home I carry with me. Happy Raksha Bandhan Always your brother. Always.”

In the monochrome photograph, a young Suniel Shetty could be seen sitting with his sisters and their mother. The black-and-white image offered a rare glimpse of the actor from his childhood days.

For the unversed, Suniel Shetty has two sisters, Sujata Shetty and Sunita. His elder sister Sujata has played an important role in supporting the family and helping manage their responsibilities, particularly during the early phase of Suniel’s Bollywood career and their father’s illness.

Both of Suniel’s sisters have largely stayed away from the spotlight and lead private lives. They are based in the United States, with Sujata living in Ohio and Sunita residing in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier in April, Suniel Shetty shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for his sister Sujata. The actor took to social media to celebrate the special occasion and give a glimpse of their close sibling bond. Suniel had written, “Some bonds don’t need words, they just hold life together. Thank you for being that strength…always. Happy birthday Sujju… @su_hedge”

On the work front, Suniel Shetty, fondly known as ‘Anna’, has built an impressive career spanning more than three decades, with over 100 films to his credit. He gained widespread recognition with films such as “Balwaan,” “Mohra,” “Dilwale,” “Border,” “Hera Pheri,” “Phir Hera Pheri," and “Dhadkan.”

The actor was recently seen in Ahmed Khan’s comedy film “Welcome to the Jungle.”

--IANS

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