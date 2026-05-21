Suniel Shetty gets his avocados farm to table, says video of homegrown avocados

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty is taking the organic route to healthy living. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of his farm in which he flaunted his avocado trees.

He wrote in the caption, “The best kind of wealth, grows on trees. Homegrown avocados. Green therapy. Pure joy (sic)”.

In recent years, the actor has impressed the audience with his fit and healthy lifestyle, and seems to be taking it more seriously after the arrival of his grand-daughter Evaarah.

Evaarah is the first child of the actor’s daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in the Test format.

Earlier, the senior actor was all hearts as his actor son, Ahan Shetty, penned a heartfelt Mother's Day note for Mana Shetty on social media.

Thanking his mother for the selfless love, Ahan wrote on his official Instagram handle, "My biggest strength, my safest place, and the person who has loved me the most without ever asking for anything in return…Happy Mother’s Day, Mumma (sic)".

Ahan further expressed his gratitude to his mom for everything she does for him, claiming he will always need his mother, no matter how old he gets.

The 'Tadap' actor added, "I honestly don’t know what I would do without you. Through every phase of my life, you’ve been my constant, quietly sacrificing your own comfort, carrying everyone’s worries on your shoulders, and still making sure we always felt loved, protected, and cared for. No matter how old I get, I know I’ll always need you beside me”.

Expressing his love, Suniel reacted to the post with a red heart and evil eye emoji. Suniel's daughter, and Ahan's sister, Athiya Shetty, also left a red heart emoticon in the comment section.

--IANS

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