August 13, 2026 5:24 PM हिंदी

Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked by Nihang in Nanded, security personnel also injured

Nihang Sikh attacks Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded; security personnel also injured

Nanded (Maharashtra), Aug 13 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was injured in an attack at a gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place when Badal visited the Mata Sahib Gurdwara in the Hazur Sahib area on the outskirts of the city at around 11 a.m.

The Akali Dal chief was attacked by a Nihang armed with a kirpan, sources said, adding that the assailant has been taken into custody by the police.

According to sources, the attacker allegedly attempted to stab Badal in the stomach. However, security personnel intervened in time and prevented the attacker from causing more serious injuries.

A video recorded after the incident showed Badal walking with a saffron cloth wrapped around his right hand.

Following the attack, Badal was rushed to a private hospital in Nanded for treatment. A security personnel deployed for his protection was also injured while trying to prevent the assault.

Earlier in the day, he had visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded along with his family. His wife and Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present when the attack occurred.

Maharashtra Police confirmed to IANS that the attack took place inside the gurdwara premises. A senior police official stated that Badal sustained an injury to his hand. Preliminary reports indicate that he may have suffered injuries to other areas as well.

Officials said that Badal's injuries are not life-threatening. He has received stitches on his hand and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nanded.

Inspector Santosh Kendre, who was deployed on special security duty, was also injured during the attack.

Police have confirmed that one attacker has been detained and further investigation is underway.

Badal had arrived in Nanded from Punjab.

This is not the first attack on the Akali Dal leader. On December 4, 2024, he survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He escaped unharmed, while the gunman was quickly overpowered and arrested.

At the time, Badal was performing 'sewadar' duties at the Golden Temple after the Akal Takht had pronounced 'tankhah' (religious punishment) on him and several other Akali Dal leaders for alleged mistakes committed during the party's rule in Punjab between 2007 and 2017.

--IANS

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