Sugandha Mishra reveals why she became Katrina Kaif for her first job; Akshay Kumar calls it ‘brilliant’

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood Akshay Kumar was recently surprised to know actress, singer Sugandha Mishra had to ape Katrina Kaif for her first job ever as a Radio Jockey.

Revealing to Akshay Kumar and the audience, Sugandha said, “My first job was as a radio jockey. My show was a morning show, prime time. So I was under a lot of pressure that it should have more viewership and listenership. So I thought what should I do?”

“I thought I'll do a prank. I said, the one who is listening to my channel right now…, in the studio with me right now is Katrina Kaif, and the one who answers my questions, will meet Katrina personally,” she added.

Listening to these everyone including Akshay Kumar were in splits of laughter. Adding more to the fun story, Sugandha revealed, “My phone was ringing so much because I was only asking this question as Sugandha and I was only answering as Katrina.”

To this Akshay Kumar, said, “What a brilliant idea.”

Further continuing the conversation about this prank she also revealed how one of the listener called her from Punjab asking if Katrina can also speak in Punjabi and Hindi.

To this, Sugandha revealed that she lied to the listener saying “Yes I have learned hindi from the song ‘Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma.’

Watching Sugandha enact as Katrina on Wheel of Fortune, Harsh Gujral says, “You look like a Punjabi Katrina Kaif.”

Talking about Sugandha Mishra, the actress who is known for her comedic stint within the industry, is also famously known for her playback singing, television presenter, comedian and radio jockey in the Indian film and television industry.

–IANS

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