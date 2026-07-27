Sufi Motiwala reveals roomate & PG owner asked him for physical favours, he locked himself in bathroom for 12 hrs

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Social media influencer and current Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Sufi Motiwala made a series of deeply personal revelations during his eviction from the reality show.

He opened up about three life experiences he had planned to share during his journey on the reality show.

One of the most shocking revelations was about an alleged assault involving his former roommate.

Recalling the incident, Sufi said that his roommate would often sit right opposite to his bed as he slept and would just keep staring at him, making him feel increasingly uncomfortable and unsafe.

Sharing his experience, Sufi said, "My roommate would just be sitting on his bed and keep staring at me as I slept. That would make me really scared. One day, he just tried to force himself on me and started kissing me, making me extremely terrified."

He further revealed that he immediately ran downstairs and complained to the PG owner about the incident.

According to Sufi, the response he received left him even more shaken. "The PG owner told me, 'Why are you sleeping with him? You should sleep with me,'" he recalled.

Traumatised by the incident, Sufi said he locked himself inside a bathroom for nearly 12 hours, struggling to process what had happened.

In another emotional revelation, Sufi spoke about the regret of not speaking to his grandmother one last time before she passed away. He shared that she had called him just two days before her death, but he missed the call. Two days later, he learnt that she had passed away. Sufi also revealed that his family did not allow him to attend her funeral.

He went on to share that his grandmother had left him ₹50,000, which he used to buy a phone and with that purchase he started with this content creation journey.

His third revelation centred on friendships and love where Sufi admitted that during his times in Delhi at college, he only made two male friends.

He revealed he eventually developed romantic feelings for some of them which made his friends dustant themselves from him. As a result, he confessed that he now feels scared of making close friends.

–IANS

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